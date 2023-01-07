Three-day textile expo begins in Surat

Union Minister of state for Textile and Railways Darshana Jardosh inaugurated the SITEX 2023 (Surat International Textile Expo) event at International Exhibition cum Conventional Hall in Sarsana area.

The three-day event was organised by Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) and Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industry Development Centre (SGCTIDC)

The 7th edition the exhibition will see the participation of over 100 exhibitors, which include textile machinery manufacturers from European and Japanese companies.

Stating that the textile industry plays a key role in self-reliance of India, the Union minister said, Addressing the gathering, Jardosh said, “The textile industry should capture global market and move ahead in coordination with the value chain. The central funds for textile industry, which was Rs 400 crore, have been raised to Rs 1,200 crore and more importance should be given on research and marketing sectors.”

“There is major potential in the readymade garments and technical textiles. The industry should focus on it. The textile industry should work on becoming largest exporter in the silk sector. The plantation of silk done in Kashmir, UP, etc, is now being done in Navsari. It will create a new market,” she added.

Addressing the gathering, of textile industry representatives, SGCCI president Himanshu Bodawala said, “Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal made an appeal to the textile industry people to keep target of exports over 100 billion US dollars till 2030. The SITEX 2023 will be a tool to help to achieve the target. The central government had done Free Trade agreement with the US, European, and African countries and even attempts are being made to cover more foreign countries. These agreements will also help to increase the textile exports.”

Gujarat Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, who also attended the event said that in 2019 the state government had brought interest waiver and interest subsidy schemes for the textile industry.

“The state government is working on all aspects for the upcoming Mega textile park at Navsari under PM Mitra scheme,” he added.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, “To address the issues faced by the textile traders and businessmen, we will make textile police station in Surat city, where economic offences will be treated as criminal offences.”

Advertisement

Among the dignitiaries present at the event was Bangladesh High Commissioner Chiranjib Sarkar whosaid that the bilateral business relations between India and Bangladesh are strong.

“There are many business opportunities for the textile industrialist of Surat in Bangladesh, especially in readymade garments,” he said, while also appealing to the industry representatives to invest in the SEZ sector at Bangladesh.