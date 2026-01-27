Three-day Kerala tourism photo exhibition begins in Vadodara

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Kerala State Tourism Department opened a three-day travelling photo exhibition titled ‘Lenscape Kerala’ at Alembic District in Vadodara on Tuesday. The exhibition features 100 panoramic curated images captured by 10 leading travel and media photographers of the country.
Vadodara District Collector and District Magistrate Anil Dhameliya formally inaugurated the exhibition and participated in a walkthrough guided by eminent art curator and critic Uma Nair.
Speaking at the event, Dhameliya said the people of Gujarat are lovers of travel and they topped the list of travellers to all states in the country. “Though many of us would have visited Kerala, what you see at the exhibition is a different perspective of places, people, rural and tribal life, wildlife and culture.”
A four-minute behind the scene video – Frame Within A Frame — was screened at the inaugural function. The show features photographs of Aishwarya Sridhar, Amit Pasricha, H Satish, Kounteya Sinha, Manoj Arora, Natasha Kartar Hemrajani, Saibal Das, Saurabh Chatterjee, Shivang Mehta and Umesh Gogna, shot during their sojourn in Kerala during November and December last year. The exhibition will move to Ahmedabad and onward to Mumbai from Gujarat.
Curated by Nair, the exhibition also has the expertise of conservation photographer Balan Madhavan as the director of photography.
