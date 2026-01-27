Three-day Kerala tourism photo exhibition begins in Vadodara

Renowned artist Gulam Mohammed Sheikh at the photo exhibition organised by Kerala Tourism in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The Kerala State Tourism Department opened a three-day travelling photo exhibition titled ‘Lenscape Kerala’ at Alembic District in Vadodara on Tuesday. The exhibition features 100 panoramic curated images captured by 10 leading travel and media photographers of the country.

Vadodara District Collector and District Magistrate Anil Dhameliya formally inaugurated the exhibition and participated in a walkthrough guided by eminent art curator and critic Uma Nair.

Speaking at the event, Dhameliya said the people of Gujarat are lovers of travel and they topped the list of travellers to all states in the country. “Though many of us would have visited Kerala, what you see at the exhibition is a different perspective of places, people, rural and tribal life, wildlife and culture.”