Three courier agency staff shot at in Ahmedabad in loot bid

In an attempt to loot, unidentified assailants fired at three courier agency personnel outside hotel Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad Monday evening.

According to police, one person was shot in his leg as three rounds were fired on three persons who are employed at different courier agencies (angadiya pedhi) in old city Ahmedabad outside Hyatt Regency in the income tax circle area of Ahmedabad. Police said the incident occurred between 7 pm-7:15 pm when the three victims deboarded a state transport (ST) bus they had used to travel from Deesa in Banaskantha to Ahmedabad.

The accused then robbed the three victims of cash worth Rs 7-7.5 lakh and silver jewellery as well.

“Three unidentified persons had come in two motorcycles and fired from a handgun at the victims who had deboarded from ST bus and were waiting for an autorickshaw to go home. An FIR under attempt to murder is being registered at Vadaj police station and the probe has been given to the detection of crime (DCB),” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad Police.