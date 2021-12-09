Three cops suspended after accused in Dalit family assault case escapes

Three police constables were suspended after an accused in the case of allegedly assaulting a Dalit family for entering a temple in a village in Kutch escaped from a hospital on Tuesday.

According to police, Kana Ahir, one of the 20 booked for allegedly assaulting six members of a Dalit family in Gandhidham’s Ner village in October, allegedly escaped from Patel Orthopaedic Hospital in Gandhidham city.

Police said Kana was out on bail and admitted to Patel orthopaedic hospital for an injury.

A team of three constables were deployed at the hospital to “keep a watch” over the accused.

On Tuesday morning, the constables found Kana missing from his bed.

The constables Ramdevsinh Kanubha, Siddhrajsinh Zala and Dinesh Thakor, attached with Bhachau police station and Gandhidham B division police station were suspended by the Superintendent of Police, Kutch Gandhidham.

“The accused was not under arrest and he had admitted himself at the hospital for an injury. Three police personnel were deployed to keep a watch on him. After the accused escaped, the three constables were suspended. Efforts are on to trace Kana,” said Kishorsinh Zala, deputy superintendent of police, Gandhidham.

On October 26, 20 men from Ner village entered the house and farmland of a Dalit family and assaulted six members for allegedly entering a temple.

Kana and 19 other accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 for attempt to murder, 323 for causing hurt, 324 for causing hurt by dangerous weapons, 452 for house tresspass for causing hurt, 120b for criminal conspiracy, 506 for criminal intimidation, 294b for obsceniy, rioting and and under the relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.