Three cops injured in ‘mob attack’ in Bhuj, 22 arrested

Three policemen and a police driver were injured in an alleged ambush attack by a mob in Juna village of Bhuj town in Kutch district on Monday night, when a patrol team had visited the village to stop illegal sand mining.

According to officials, a mob of 100-150 persons attacked a police patrolling party belonging to Khawada police station (PS) at Juna village in Bhuj around 8 pm on Monday.

As per an FIR filed at Khawada PS, as many as 36 persons were booked for attempt to murder, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. A crackdown operation by Kutch Bhuj West Police was initiated on Tuesday morning.

“We have formed a total of six teams and a combing operation is still ongoing. A total of 22 persons have been arrested till now and more will be held. The incident occurred when a police team had gone to stop illegal sand mining and anti-social elements started stone pelting,” said Sourabh Tolumbia, Superintendent of Police, Bhuj.

The injured officials are police sub-inspector and incharge officer of Khawada PS, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja; police constable Mahipatsinh Vaghela; head constable Manek Gadhvi and police driver Keshar Patel.

According to a complaint filed by PSI Jadeja, a police patrolling team had reached Juna village road around 8 pm on Monday responding to a complaint of a tractor full of illegal sand mining. “When we reached the spot, as many as 100-150 persons from the village started pelting stones at our police team with the intention to kill us. We were also attacked with sticks and rods in the ambush,” said Jadeja in his complaint.

While Jadeja received 19 stitches on his head, Mahipatsinh received 23 stitches on his head and Manek received eight stitches on his head. All three were admitted to a hospital and are stable, as per senior officials.

According to the FIR, the prime accused has been identified as Suleiman Sadhak Sama, a resident of Juna village.

