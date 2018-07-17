Three cops booked for keeping suspect in illegal custody

Banaskantha police on Monday lodged an FIR against three policemen for the death of a suspected thief in January this year. The policemen have been booked for allegedly keeping the victim in illegal confinement. In January, one Shankar Maniyar (45) was thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of being a thief, before being handed over to the local police. It is alleged that the policemen kept him in custody without following due procedure.

According to police officials, Maniyar was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. They said that an FIR was lodged against three policemen — Sub-Inspector R P Zala and constables Pravinsinh and Ashokbhai — on the basis of a post-mortem report.

The officials have been accused of keeping the victim in custody for 33 hours without doing any paperwork as is required under the law.

Maniyar, who had some earlier cases of theft filed against him, was caught by residents of Moriya village in Palanpur taluka on the suspicion of being a thief.

An FIR was lodged against a group of people for murdering him.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App