Three booked for staking claim on Amreli land with forged documents

Three persons were booked by Amreli police on Friday for trying to encroach upon a government land worth hundreds of crores by allegedly submitting fraud documents.

According to police, the accused in their submitted documents had forged signatures of famous dignitaries such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister, Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first president and Dr B R Ambedkar, India’s first law minister, and had also submitted fake orders from the Gujarat High Court.

The main accused in the case is petitioner Vali Metar, a resident of Vapi, and the two other accused are Vali’s power of attorney — Yusuf Motiwala and Vinod Rai Bhad, both natives of Amreli. According to police, the three have been claiming five plots in Amreli as that of Vali’s since 2008 and had also submitted land documents at the district collector’s office.

The five plots include government girls’ high school land, aerodrome land, railway land, government school land, and a land plot under Amreli district.

“Recently, the collector had asked Amreli police to conduct a probe into the claims made by Vali. We back-checked the original documents of the controversial plots, and also submitted the papers to handwriting and photography bureau of the Directorate of Forensic Science in Gandhinagar for tests. The FSL reports have showed that the documents submitted by them are forged. The accused had taken the government stamps and original signatures of dignitaries such as Patel, Prasad and Ambedkar and had affixed it on the document claiming that the latter had granted him land whenever they served at official posts in India and Gujarat,” said Nirlipt Rai, Superintendent of Police, Amreli.

“The accused had also submitted fake orders on land disputes from the Gujarat High Court which showed the judgement in their favour. When we back-checked we couldn’t find any record of the judgement given by the court as shown by the accused or the serial numbers of the orders. Therefore, based on the evidence provided by FSL and our probe, we have booked the trio for fraud,” Rai added.

According to police, Vali is a property businessman in Vapi who claims to be a native of Amreli, and has filed several cases in the courts even claiming plots on which collector and SP offices are built as his own.

The police have booked the accused under Indian penal code sections 193 (punishment for false evidence), 177 (furnishing false information), 260 (using a counterfeit as genuine government stamps), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 470 (false document made), 471 (using forged as genuine), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 474(possession of forged document), 475 (counterfeiting device used for authenticating documents), 484 (counterfeiting a mark used by public servant) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

“The accused have been booked today and the probe has been given to Amreli city police station now,” said Rai.

