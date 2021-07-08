Three bags containing body parts found in Bharuch

After the discovery was made, multiple police teams rushed to the spot and a hunt was launched.

Police have found three bags containing human parts, believed to be of the same victim, in an area under Ankleshwar Taluka of Bharuch on Tuesday even as the hunt for the head of victim is going on. According to police, around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, local residents of Amratpura village under Ankleshwar Taluka found two bags dumped in a deserted area.

Upon checking the contents of the bag, two amputated hands of a human were found in one bag while two amputated legs were found in another bag. After the discovery was made, multiple police teams rushed to the spot and a hunt was launched.

Later on Tuesday evening, police found another bag containing the torso of a human body thrown near a railway crossing in Sarangpur area of Ankleshwar taluka not far away from Amratpura village. Police believe that the three bags contain parts of the body of one victim as an FIR under IPC 302 for murder has been filed at Ankleshwar city police station on Tuesday night. The head, however, is still missing as the body remains unidentified, according to the police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chirag Desai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ankleshwar division said, “Prima facie it appears that the accused perpetrators had cut the body in four parts ( hands, legs, torso and head) and had tried to dispose of them in different areas. Three bags have been recovered while the hunt for the head is going on. As per an eye witness, an auto-rickshaw driver was seen near Amratpura village throwing the bags. Several teams have been made and we are going through CCTV footage for further leads. Soon, the body will be identified and culprits held.”