Three arrested for throwing gutter water inside AMC office

Three men were arrested on Monday for throwing gutter water inside a Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) office to protest officials allegedly not cleaning gutter lines in their area.

The three have been identified as Jayesh Parmar, Jay Prakash Tank and Pawan Samariya, all residents of Gomtipur area in Ahmedabad. They were later released on bail.

Parmar had earlier this year contested the Gomtipur ward elections as an independent candidate.

According to police, the three entered the corporation’s Gomtipur sub zonal office and threw the gutter water in the chambers of AMC assistant city engineer Jitendra Dabi. After Dabi made a call to the police emergency service 100, the three were arrested and booked under IPC Sections 186 for obstructing a civil servant from discharge of their duty and 114 for offence committed when abettor present.

According to Dabi’s complaint, he received a call from Parmar, who asked him if he was in office. When he replied in the affirmative, Parmar and the other two burst into his chambers with plastic buckets filled with gutter water and threw it.

Dabi told The Indian Express, “When the three arrived all of sudden and started demanding why we haven’t cleaned the gutter in a certain chaali (residential society), I asked them if they have given any written request and demanded to see its copy. They failed to answer that and threw the dirty water in my chamber.”

However, Parmar claimed that the AMC has taken no action despite repeated reminders. He told The Indian Express, “There are several chaalis in Gomtipur ward where the gutter gets jammed every other day… Today, as a mark of protest, we decided to throw gutter water… But he called the police and alleged that we tried to hurt him. We were kept in Rakhial police station for eight hours and finally released on bail in the evening.”