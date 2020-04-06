Three arrested for posting ‘obscene’ content over Nizamuddin event

One of the accused had posted inflammatory content on WhatsApp groups asking for economic boycott of a community during the pandemic. (Representational Image) One of the accused had posted inflammatory content on WhatsApp groups asking for economic boycott of a community during the pandemic. (Representational Image)

Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly posting “obscene” content on social media in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Markaz gathering at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

According to police, in Ahmedabad, the Cyber Crime Cell arrested a 40-year-old cloth merchant from Kalupur for posting obscene comments on Facebook.

The accused, Umar Khalid Pathan, was held under Section 294 B (singing, reciting or uttering obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology Act.

“On April 1, the accused had posted a video on his Facebook profile ‘Umarkhan Pathan’ of a woman and her child who were walking on the road, during the country- wide lockdown. In a reference to media, the accused had posted an obscene slur as the caption of the video and asked the media to report such news instead of covering only the Nizamuddin incident. The Cyber Crime cell took cognizance of the video and arrested the accused on Monday,” said a senior police officer of the Cyber Crime Cell.

In Amreli, police arrested a 40-year-old man for sharing a video message on WhatsApp related to the Nizamuddin event that had allegedly inflammatory content. The accused has been identified as Hasan Jakhra, a resident of BD Kamdar society in Savarkundla. He was booked under IPC sections 153, 295 and 505 for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, defiling place of worship with intent to insult and mischief along with the relevant sections of the IT act.

In Gandhinagar, a 29-year-old man from Kalol area was arrested for allegedly posting a message on WhatsApp groups, asking for the boycott of a particular community in the wake of the Nizaumddin event.

The accused, Priyank Patel (29), a resident of Inderlok society was held under IPC Section 505.

“The accused had posted inflammatory content on WhatsApp groups asking for economic boycott of a community during the pandemic,” said a police officer of the Gandhinagar Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, the district crime branch of Ahmedabad on Sunday night has booked one person for allegedly posting a comment on Twitter which “promotes enmity between religious groups”.

The accused was booked under IPC sections 153 A and 505.

The accused had posted the comments from a Twitter handle with the name ‘Irshad Siddique’.

“We have traced an Ahmedabad-based Twitter user by the name Irshad Siddique who had posted the comment. Efforts are on to trace the person,” said IS Rabari, Sub-Inspector,Crime Branch.

