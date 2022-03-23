Three arrested at Ahmedabad airport with 2.6 kg gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three passengers, including a female, at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, after they were allegedly found smuggling 2.6 kilograms of gold.

According to DRI Ahmedabad officials, a team of DRI and Customs officials intercepted the three passengers at the airport premises after they landed from a Dubai flight on Sunday. The accused passengers were allegedly carrying gold inside their bodies.

According to DRI, In total, 11 capsules containing 2,661.800 grams having market value 1.40 Crores and of 99% purity were recovered and seized under the provisions of Indian Customs Act 1962.

“On enquiry with the passengers, they denied possession of gold, however, DRI officers were suspicious. On further interrogation, all passengers admitted to the concealment of the smuggled goods,” said a senior official of DRI Ahmedabad.

“Thereafter, the examination of the passengers was carried out and 9 egg-sized black coated capsules containing gold in paste form were recovered from the body of the three passengers,” the official further said.

“Further, upon Xray examination of the passengers, two more capsules were found concealed inside the body of one of the male passengers which was subsequently recovered,” the official added.

The DRI official also said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that all three worked as a carrier for a gold smuggling syndicate that operates out of mainly Chennai and Trichy.