Threatened for helping Gujarat cops, paan seller tries to kill himself

A 23-year-old paan stall owner of Godadara in Surat allegedly attempted to commit suicide after some youths threatened him for handing over to the police footage of a murder of a minor boy that was captured on the CCTV installed at his shop.

The paan stall owner, Kiran Sahebrao Mali, has been admitted to SMIMER hospital in critical condition.

Limbayat police are trying to identify the persons who allegedly threatened Kiran.

“We have taken the statements of the parents of Kiran Mali at the hospital, and his condition is still critical,” Limbayat Police Inspector M M Makwana said. “We have come to know that he was threatened by some notorious elements over giving CCTV footage to police. We will investigate into it and arrest them.”

Kiran, a resident of Priyanka Society in Godadara, runs the Mahakaal Paan stall in the same locality. On Thursday afternoon, a few youths turned up at his shop and threatened him asking why he showed police the CCTV footage of the murder that had taken place near his shop, Kiran’s family members said.

Kiran then called up his friend Kishor, asked him over to the shop and narrated the entire incident. He then took Kishor’s bike and went home. Once home, Mali went directly to his bedroom without taking to his family members and allegedly tried to hang himself by a rope, police said.

Kiran’s father Sahebrao who went to the room at the time, saw him hanging and immediately shouted for help. He untied the unconscious Kiran, and with the help of others, took him to SMIMER hospital for treatment.

Kiran’s condition is still critical, doctors of SMIMER hospital said.

An 18-year-old youth identified as Sahil Joshi, a resident of Keshavnagar in Godadara, was beaten to death by three youths over reason unknown on September 9. Suryakant Joshi, the father of the deceased, lodged a complaint on the same day. During their investigation, police collected footage of the incident captured on a CCTV installed at the Mahakaal paan shop, on the basis of which they then arrested three neighbourhood youths Ajay, Gaurav alias Bappi and Ravi.