Thrashed for ‘wasting free food’, Amreli man dies

The family says they will not accept his body, which is kept at a morgue, till they get justice for the young member of the family.

A 24-year-old man died during treatment on April 20 two days after he was allegedly thrashed by a group of men following an argument over “wasting food” on the premises of Shantabaa General Hospital in Gujarat’s Amreli district.

Family members of the man identified as Mahesh Premji Rathod have been sitting on a dharna in front of the hospital for the third day demanding that the police book Rathod’s attackers under the BNS Section 103 (murder). The family says they will not accept his body, which is kept at a morgue, till they get justice for the young member of the family.