Those trying to dilute nationalism still active on college campuses: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that people who are trying to “dilute the spirit of nationalism” by raising certain issues are “still active” on college campuses in the country.

Addressing former and current workers of the RSS’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Shah urged them to work towards finding a solution to this issue. “While we proceed in the direction of change, even today, there are many challenges. Issues aimed at diluting the spirit of nationalism are being raised in (college) hostels. People involved in it are still active in colleges and hostel campuses. We have seen this earlier in many parts of the country,” Shah said.

Though he didn’t elaborate, Shah seemed to be referring to the 2016 incident in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi where controversial slogans were allegedly raised.

To come out of this situation, “ABVP workers should work towards spreading our ideology and ensure that it sustains”, Shah said.

The event was organised by the ABVP as part of its 64th national conference, which was inaugurated on December 27. Shah also lauded the ABVP for its contribution to “protecting democracy” and raising issues concerning the society and students.

On a lighter note, the BJP chief said, “Though some successful media professionals in Delhi were once associated with the ABVP during their student life, they shy away from admitting it today. However, when you meet them in person, they will admit their old association with the ABVP,” he said. Shah, who was an active member of the ABVP in college, said, “This event takes me 25 years ago at jetspeed”. Shah also said that India’s image in other countries has improved significantly in recent times.

Governor O P Kohli and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s wife Anjali Rupani, who were once associated with the ABVP, also attended the event. Rupani’s wife Anjali appealed to all the former members of ABVP to contribute to the renovation of the headquarters.

Shah was active in ABVP from 1982 to 85, said Parindu Bhagat, who was in-charge of BJP’s election legal cell during 2017 Assembly election.

(With PTI inputs)