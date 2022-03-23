Those joining BJP were expelled for anti-party activities: AAP

Even as the BJP announced that a large number of leaders from different political parties will be joining them on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat claimed on Tuesday that the ones joining the BJP from AAP, had already been expelled for their anti-party activities.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the BJP Gujarat claimed that a large number of leaders from several political parties will be joining the party under the presence of state president C R Paatil at the party office Kamalam in Gandhinagar.

Soon after the statement of BJP, the AAP Gujarat spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said, “A rumour has been circulating that around 1,500 leaders and workers of AAP will be joining the BJP which is based on lies. There are three kinds of people who will be joining the BJP from AAP on Wednesday- the ones who have been expelled, the ones who have been sidelined and the ones who are overly ambitious.”

Explaining further, Jadwani added, “On September 3 last year, the party expelled 16 of its leaders from Saurashtra and North Gujarat belt for their anti-party activities and many of the to be joiners of BJP are from this list. Similarly, there have been some members in AAP who have been spreading filth in the party on instructions of the BJP. Such people have been sidelined by the party and not given any posts due to which they are defecting. Lastly, some leaders who were part of AAP will be joining the BJP after being lured by offering tickets in Vidhan Sabha poll.”