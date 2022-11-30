Those defending wrongs of govt can’t be woken up: Kanhaiya Kumar

Raising the Morbi bridge collapse incident during his campaigning in poll-bond Gujarat, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday said that people defending the “wrongs” of the government “cannot be woken up”.

Kanhaiya, who was in Vadodara to campaign for party candidate from Sayajigunj Assembly Constituency, raised questions over the Botad liquor tragedy as well as the Morbi tragedy.

“From this stage, I want to offer my condolences to the people who lost their lives due to the Morbi tragedy as well as those who died by consuming illicit liquor… If there is Prohibition law in place in Gujarat, where is the liquor coming from? But, so that you do not raise questions over issues that actually affect your lives, the election campaign is being veered towards emotions… But the pertinent questions cannot be avoided,” he said addressing a gathering at the Gorwa area,

“I saw a flyover that has not been completed for five years. They are asking for votes in five years but they cannot complete a bridge for five years,” the Congress leader added.

“The Morbi incident is an example that those who do not believe that it was the fault of the government are the ones who can defend every wrong of the government. If you attempt to make them understand, they won’t change their stand. You can wake up someone who is asleep but not someone who’s pretending to be asleep… Those who want to stay awake can ponder over this question,” he said.

Kanhaiya invoked the visionary Maharaja Sayajirao III Gaekwad, who has been credited for building Vadodara and offering a scholarship to Dr Ambedkar.