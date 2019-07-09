This year, Gujarat govt will provide over 62% of 60,000 jobs planned for 3 years, says GAD

In the current financial year, The Gujarat government will provide over 62 per cent of the 60,000 jobs it plans to make available across various departments in the next three years in the state.

According to official sources, a lion’s share of the recruitment during the current year will be conducted by the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board and the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board.

In the current year, a total of 37,535 jobs will be provided, stated an email from the Gujarat Administrative Department (GAD) in response to a query to Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel), GAD. In his budget speech last week, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel talked about the government’s plan to provide 60,000 government jobs in the next three years.

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board will fill 9,713 vacancies, the highest in this year. The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board will recruit an almost equal number for 9,538 posts. Other recruiting agencies like the Gujarat Public Service Commission (7,842 posts), Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (4,007) and Primary Education Selection Committee (6,435) will fill other vacant posts during the current year. “The process of recruitment is likely to be spilled over into the next year,” GAD stated.

Apart from the 37,535 vacancies that the government plans to fill this year, 11,572 jobs will be provided in 2020 and 11,277 in 2021. “Under the various offices of the state government, 1.53 lakh posts are supposed to be filled under a 10-year recruitment calendar in a time-bound manner,” the email said.

The recruitment planned by the state government for the next three years is higher than the government jobs provided in the state in the past five years. The Indian Express has already reported that in five years between October 2013 and September 2018, the state government informed the state legislature that it has provided 57,920 government jobs across the state