Proposed Statue of Unity Tourism Authority: Tribals stage protest, say it will take away rights of villagers

This is not the only protest of the tribals living near the statue. They had protested earlier too complaining that they were not being taken into confidence when their land was being used for building facilities for tourists for the Statue of Unity project.

Tribals from 70 villages in Vadodara’s Kevadia on Monday launched a massive protest against the Gujarat government’s proposal to establish a Statue of Unity (SoU) authority. The state government is planning to administer many parts of Kevadia that is in the vicinity of the statue through the authority.

The rally was led by sarpanches of villages that lie near the SoU. The sarpanches contend that the proposed authority would take away the rights of the villagers which is now protected under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA).

The rally held on Monday saw tribals marching and shouting slogans against the government to scrap the body immediately. The tribals asserted that they would not “give up their rights”. After the rally, the sarpanches submitted a memorandum to the collector stating that the PESA should not be diluted as it essentially empowers the village sarpanch and the tribal community to have complete ownership and rights of the land. The tribals have argued that setting up of the SoU authority will render the PESA completely useless.

MLA Chotu Vasava, whose Bharatiya Tribal Party has been opposing the land being acquired for the project without the consent of the tribals, said, “In the name of the Statue of Unity, the government is giving away land of poor tribals to private players. This is a conspiracy to oust the tribals.”

