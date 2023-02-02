Mass wedding in Kutch to promote communal harmony

Couples who are set to tie the knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Anjar town of Kutch district Saturday will have a special host — Jayshreede Premilade Nayak, who belongs to the third-gender.

The mass wedding ceremony, which will have Hindu and Muslim couples, is organised to spread the the message of communal harmony.

Sabka Malik Ek Sarvajanik Group, a collective run by Jayshreede, has organised a mass wedding ceremony in the townhall of Anjar where 25 couples will tie the knot on Saturday. They include 20 Muslim couples and five Hindu couples.

The nikah for Muslim couples and fera for Hindu couples will take place almost simultaneously and the couples will be blessed by Trikam Chhanga, the BJP MLA from Anjar and the chief guest on the occasion. Other dignitaries likely to grace the occasion include former minister Vasan Ahir, Anjar municipality president Leelvanti Prajapati, Congress leader Ramesh Dangar and several Muslim community leaders.

“Inspired by my guru Premilade Nayak, this is an effort to promote unity and harmony among all communities. I told my yajmans (supporters or well wishers) that after having served people during the Covid-19, I want to do something to send a positive message to the society by such a mass wedding event and they all responded positively,” Jayshreede Nayak told The Indian Express.

Jayshreede is supported by her disciple Sabude’s disciples Anokhide and Namrtade and Anokhide’s disciples Divyade and Joyade.

Jayshreede has studied till Class VIII also runs a gaushala which takes care of cows and other livestock.

“I had raised a girl who had been orphaned at a young age. When she came of age, I got her married off in 1998. That occasion had touched me,” she says.