Third cheating case filed against Bhaveshri Dawda

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A third case of cheating has been registered against Bhaveshri Dawda and her husband Ankit Mehta, who are in jail in connection with two cheating cases in Dang and Surat. The third case, which has filed in Tapi district, accuses the couple of cheating two businessmen to the tune of Rs 15.30 lakh.

According to the complaint filed at Vyara and Songadh police stations in Tapi district, Bhaveshri and two others, identified as Rajesh and Krunal Solanki, had approached the complainants — Paresh Sutariya of Vyara and Ranjit Solanki of Songadh — in 2017, and gave them contracts to make iron frame boards of one Indo Tech company which had phone number of Bhaveshri Dawda. While Paresh was asked to make 50 boards worth Rs 8.50 lakh, Ranjit got a contract of making 40 boards worth Rs 6.80 lakh.

After the boards were installed as instructed by Bhaveshri, she refused to pay them, the complainants alleged. “We suspect that Rajesh is none other than Ankit Mehta. We have sent our teams to Navsari and Dangs to search for Krunal Solanki, who was working with Bhaveshri and Ankit,” Vyara Inspector Rakesh Patel said.

