Think tank body to collaborate with GU: NITI Aayog vice-chairman warns against ‘consumerist culture’

Announcing the collaboration of Gujarat University with the government think tank in agriculture, innovation and allied sectors, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tuesday said that there is not much time left to take care of the planet and warned against “consumerist culture”, referring to the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

Kumar, who met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior secretaries in Gandhinagar during his visit to the state, also said that the unique achievement of Gujarat in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) should now be compared with states of developed countries of the world.

Kumar visited the Gujarat University to sign a Statement of Intent between NITI Aayog and the university to collaborate in agriculture, innovation and allied sectors.,

Gujarat University also launched the Institute of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Skills (IIES) and first-of-its-kind MBA programme in agripreneurship and value chain management of Indian Institute of Sustainability – an institute set up by the university.

Speaking about sustainability, Kumar said, “According to the IPCC report, we don’t have too much time to take care of our planet. If we don’t take care of sustainability, I’m afraid we’re awaiting a disaster. We must caution against falling prey to a consumerist culture; show off by how much you conserve, not consume.”

Under the Statement of Intent, the university, with support from NITI Aayog, will conduct a variety of capacity building programmes on farm sector development, agri-preneurship, natural farming, climate change etc with support from other institutions and organisations as required.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama urged the youth present at the event to take advantage of the opportunity and said, “There is strength in the minds and spirits of youngsters. You alone can bridge the gap between agriculture and innovation.”

Dr Himanshu Pandya, Vice-Chancellor, Gujarat University, implored the audience to embrace sustainable practices and said, “We need to come up with a system which is 100 per cent sustainable and damages the environment as least as possible, to give the earth the time and chance to regrow.”

In his meeting with the NITI Aayog vice-chairman, Rupani apprised the latter about development works in including flagship programme of the state government- Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Metro Rail Project, Statue of Unity, water supply, digital Seva Setu and intensive health work being done in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman expressed keen interest in learning about Mukhyamantri Mahila Utkarsh Yojana. He also suggested that under this scheme, rural women can be trained in the garment industry to motivate them for export oriented production,” an official release issued by the state government stated.

Assuring a follow-up for the comprehensive and smooth implementation of the central-state flagship programmes, Rajiv Kumar in the meeting stated that the departments of the state government would be in follow-up in consultation with the policy commission, the release added.

“Gujarat as a model state of development would extend full co-operation to the central government in achieving the goals of all-round development of the country,” the CM stated.