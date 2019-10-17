Thieves cut open SBI ATM in Ahmedabad, steal Rs 9 lakh

Unidentified men stole over Rs 9 lakh cash by breaking into a State Bank of India Automated Teller Machine at a commercial complex in Sarkhej on Tuesday.

Local police were informed on Tuesday evening of the theft at the SBI ATM inside Himalaya Complex at Sarkhej roundabout in Ahmedabad. According to a complaint filed by the security agency entrusted with handling cash refills at the ATM and monitoring CCTV footage, as many as 82 notes of Rs 100 face value, 1,842 notes of Rs 500 face value and 5 notes of Rs 2,000 face value are missing from the ATM.

“A complaint was received at our police station Tuesday evening that Rs 9,39,200 has gone missing from the SBI ATM,” Sarkhej Police station in charge BB Goyal said, adding that the theft is likely to have taken place in the wee hours of Tuesday. “We do not know how many persons were involved as one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the kiosk was not working whereas the second camera was tampered with by the accused. We have lodged a case under Indian penal code sections 457, 380 and 427 for trespass, theft and mischief respectively and our investigation is on,” he added.

A complaint filed by security agency Transaction Solution International Private Limited’s employee Narendra Singh, says he received a call around 10.30 am on Tuesday from a businessman at Himlayan Complex that the ATM’s safe door was lying open and its cash cassette missing.

“When a police team reached the ATM kiosk, they found that the safe door of the ATM had been cut open and the cash cassette was indeed missing. Later, the cassette was found in the backroom of the ATM kiosk. We calculated that a total of Rs 9,39,200 was missing,” Narendra said in his complaint.