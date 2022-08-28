scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: Modi

Modi was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works in Bhuj district ahead of Gujarat elections slated later this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public programme at Krantiveer Shyamji Krishnavarma-KSKV University Ground, in Bhuj, Sunday.(PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there have been conspiracies to defame Gujarat and stop investments to his home state.

Modi was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works in Bhuj district ahead of Gujarat elections slated later this year.

“There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat in the country and the world. Repeated attempts were made to stop investment coming to the state, but the state chose a new path of progress,” Modi said.

“After the 2001 Kutch earthquake, in the midst of the destruction, I had spoken about redevelopment of Kutch and we worked hard for it. Today, you are witnessing the results,” he said.

There were many who said Kutch won’t be able to recover from the earthquake but people there have changed the scenario, he said.

“You may see many deficiencies in India now, but I can clearly visualize that by 2047, India will be a developed nation,” Modi said.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 03:00:25 pm
