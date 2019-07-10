There is a garland of scams in state, says Gujarat Leader of Oppn Paresh Dhanani

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani on Tuesday said that in the 20-odd years of its rule, it had strung up a “garland of scams”, the recent ones being related to groundnut procurement and fertiliser bags.

“Every year, the government increases the budgetary allocation for the state. Why is the money not bringing the desired results.” Dhanani asked, raising the issue of welfare of the people. “Despite lakhs of rupees being allocated for various works by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the money has not been able to alleviate the problems of the people of the state… Every time the state government brings a budget, it shows dreams, claims that the living standards will improve, incomes will go up,” the Congress leader said, opening the discussion on the modified budgetary allocations for the year 2019-20. “I want to ask the finance minister who is presenting the budget for the seventh consecutive time, isn’t there an economic slowdown in Gujarat?”

He also claimed that the state government had not made any provision in the budget to bring down inflation in the state which is “passing through a slowdown, where incomes have fallen, industrial and agriculture production has fallen and unemployment has increased”. While the rich are getting richer in Gujarat, the poor are struggling to make ends meet and are becoming poorer by the day, he added.

“We have all seen a dream of corruption-free India. I heard the entire budget speech, where the government made an allocation of over Rs 2 lakh crore,” he said, adding that the finance minister forgot to address the issue of corruption in the state. “In the past five years, a scam of Rs 4,000 crore in groundnut procurement has happened…where the groundnut bags were filled with soil and stones instead of groundnuts. Be it the groundnut scam or the fertilizer (bag) scam, there is a garland of scams in Gujarat,” he claimed.

Mocking BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, Dhanani referred to the June 2019 incident where a BJP MLA, Balram Thawani, was caught on camera thrashing a woman, and asked, “Do you encourage the beating up of daughters?” He also hit out at the BJP government for reducing the number of government-run and grant-in-aid schools in the state and encouraging the rise of private educational institutions. He also mentioned the May 24 Surat fire tragedy in which 22 students studying in a private coaching class died.