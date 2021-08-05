There could be power outage in Rashtrapati Bhavan, but not in Gujarat villages: Patel

Crediting then chief minister Narendra Modi for the Gujarat government’s Jyotigram Yojana to provide 24-hour power supply to rural areas, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday said that there could be power outage in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament house, hotels in Delhi or in Taj Mahal, but not in the villages of Gujarat.

Addressing a gathering in Detroj village of Ahmedabad district while participating in a Kisan Sanman Diwas programme organised by the state government to mark the five years completion of Vijay Rupani government, Patel said, “Gujarat ranks first in providing 24 hours electricity. There could be power outage in Rashtrapati Bhavan of Delhi, but power does not go in our villages. Power could go off in Delhi’s hotels, Parliament and (even) Taj Mahal, but it stays on in Gujarat villages… Modi saheb got it done and all of you know that.”

The Deputy CM also launched Kisan Suryoday Yojana in 30 villages of Detroj taluka of the district. KSY scheme, worth Rs 8,000-9,000 crore, is to provide power to farmers for agriculture purpose in the daytime.

Patel cited a number of initiatives of the successive BJP governments in the state in the past 25 years, while alleging Congress of being an anti-farmer party. Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress is organising parallel programmes to protest the state government’s celebration.

Referring to the Kisan Suryoday Yojana, Patel said that by giving power to farmers in the day time under the scheme, the Gujarat government has also assured them proper sleep in the night. He said that 3,000 villages of Saurashtra have already started getting day-time power supply and now it is turn of villages in Ahmedabad and Mehsana, adding Gujarat is the first state in the country to provide power to farmers in the daytime.

Patel also expressed concern over a lull in monsoon, adding there is less water in Narmada dam and in its catchment areas of Madhya Pradesh. He expressed confidence that rain will return soon.