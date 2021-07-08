Theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.35 cr in Vadodara: DCB detains accused

The ornaments belonged to V Rasiklal of Rajkot, a gold trader, who was in Vadodara for some work.

Days after unidentified men stole gold ornaments worth Rs 2.35 crore from the trunk of a car in Vadodara, the Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) held an accused and recovered stolen gold worth Rs 26 lakh from him.

According to police, Amit Charra (24), a resident of Charranagar in Ahmedabad, was held by the Ahmedabad DCB on Wednesday and gold ornaments weighing 520 gram worth Rs 26 lakh was recovered from him.

Amit, along with five accomplices —Manoj Singhi, Uttam Charra, Vishal Vikram, Bobby Rathod and Sunny Surendra — all residents of Ahmedabad, had stolen the ornaments from a parked Honda Amaze car outside a complex in Jakatnaka area of Vadodara on June 18. The ornaments belonged to V Rasiklal of Rajkot, a gold trader, who was in Vadodara for some work.

“The accused revealed that he along with his five accomplices arrived in Vadodara in multiple vehicles. After doing a recce, the accused broke open the window of driver’s seat of the car and opened the trunk. They then stole the ornaments and fled. An FIR was lodged at Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara the same day. The accused has been handed over to Vadodara police,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.