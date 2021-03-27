The Indian Meteorological Department has issued Heat wave warning for Saurashtra districts till Monday

The severe heat wave with a departure as high as 7.5 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature is attributed to the changed wind pattern which is north easterly to easterly dry and warm winds along the coastal areas.(Representational)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued a severe heat wave warning for districts of Saurashtra including Porbandar, Junagadh and Gir Somnath till Monday.

The severe heat wave with a departure as high as 7.5 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature is attributed to the changed wind pattern which is north easterly to easterly dry and warm winds along the coastal areas.

The weather department has also issued an advisory for inhabitants of these areas to keep themselves safe from heat and its impacts.

“Severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets with heat wave conditions at a few places very likely in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar and Gir Somnath. Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Junagadh, Kutch and in Diu”, IMD forecast issued for Saturday and Sunday stated.

On Friday, Bhuj recorded the highest of maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius. Other areas recording more than 40 degree maximum temperature were Kandla Airport at 40.4, Surendranagar at 40.3, Kandla Port and Porbandar at 40.1 degrees Celsius while Keshod and Naliya were at 40 degrees Celsius. These are more than 6-7.5 degree more than the normal temperatures.

The severe heat wave conditions are expected to reduce by Monday into heat wave conditions in these areas.

“The wind pattern has changed this week. The north easterly to easterly winds along the coast of Saurashtra has brought dry and warm winds, raising the temperature to above 40 degrees,” Vigin Lal, Scientist-C at IMD’s Ahmedabad regional office.

However, over three-four days, these easterly winds are expected to change to westerly, coming from Arabian Sea, bringing some moisture. This is expected to bring a relief from severe heat wave conditions.