Rupani says Congress ‘army of unemployed’, slams Nehru

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who kicked off day six of the nine-day-long five-year celebrations of the state government with the Rojgar Divas in Surat on Friday, took a dig at the Congress for being “an army of unemployed persons”, who the “state government cannot help”. Rupani also recalled the slogan of ‘Aaram Haram Hai’ attributed to former Prime Minister Late Jawaharlal Nehru and said that Nehru gave out a “catchy slogan but never lived up to it.”

Speaking at the event, where state Minister Saurabh Patel and BJP State President and MP CR Paatil, were in attendance, Rupani lashed out at the Congress for continuously protesting against the government events being held to mark the party’s recent five years in power in the state.

Rupani said, “The government is ready to provide jobs to youth. But it is unfortunate that there are some unemployed people for whom the government cannot do anything. The people of the state have rendered the Congress workers unemployed during the recent civic and local body polls [held in February 2021]. And, these unemployed people are singing the song of bekaari (unemployment) and saying that youth of the state are unemployed. I want to tell them that they are bekaar themselves, it is not the youth but these people who have no jobs and their shops have been shut. Gujarat is moving forward but the voters have rendered you unemployed and we cannot do anything about it..”

Rupani said that despite being in power for 60 years, the Congress could not live up to two of its most famous catchphrases of ‘Aaram Haram Hai’ and ‘Gareebi Hatao’, whereas the BJP is a party that only promises what it can deliver. Rupani said, “You (Congress) protest against these events, but you were in power for 60 years. Jawaharlal Nehru gave the slogan ‘aaram haraam hai’ but what did he do about it? Your (founding) father has ensured a whole army of unemployed people like you. He never generated any employment for people and the unemployment ratio increased. People used to say back then aaram haraam hai toh kaam toh dijiye, Nehruji. But he could only give the slogan but not make it come true. It shows your intention. The other slogan of ‘Gareebi hatao’ was also never fulfilled… Now, with Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs, poverty will slowly go away.”

Stating that Gujarat had become the “land of hope” during the times of Covid19 when financial crisis and job losses were crippling people, Rupani said that the government has instead provided jobs to more youth than it targeted. Rupani said, “Many people lost employment during Covid19, but at such a time, Gujarat has become a ray of hope. We had aimed to provide jobs to 50,000 youth to mark the five years of this government in the state. But it turned into a bigger joy that 65000 youth got employment today.”

Stating that the vision of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has ensured better opportunities for the youth, he claimed “Today, there are specialised universities, start-ups, and ways to develop skills in youth to make them stronger. The ITI colleges are equipped with the latest machines so that youth are trained well for the upcoming industries. There is ‘Learning with Earning’ and so we have started the Apprentice Scheme, which has the highest number of beneficiaries in Gujarat. The Congress imposed embargo on government jobs but Narendra Modi has revoked it. We have given employment to 1.5 lakh youth in the last five years in Gujarat.”

Drawing parallel with the slogans of the Congress party, Rupani said that the BJP has delivered each of the promises that Modi made during the Lok Sabha polls of 2014.

Rupani said, “The promises made by Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha 2014 have been fulfilled one by one — yuvano ko kaam, kisaano ko sahi daam, mehengai pe lagam, ayodhya mein ram and hata do brashtachari badnaam. Today, there is Ram in Ayodhya, the youth are getting employment, Article 370 has been revoked from Jammu and Kashmir, the farmers are getting their correct MSP and the country is moving towards a bright future.”

Paatil, who also addressed the gathering earlier, also lashed out at Congress and said that the protests held by Congress are “so shallow that they do not even draw supporters”.

The government also launched a web portal and mobile app called Anubandham, which will allow youth looking for jobs to be able to find employment opportunities without having to visit offices.