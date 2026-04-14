The athletic gene: Rising sport hub Gujarat launches project to unlock clues

As Gujarat counts down to 2030, when it will be hosting the Commonwealth Games for the first time, the state government is planning to conduct whole genome sequencing of talented athletes in the state to identify and record genetic markers associated with endurance and power sports.

In a first, the project aims to identify talent early, create an athlete genome database, and develop personalised training programmes in the state, where cricket has been the most popular sport.

The ‘Sports Genomics Programme’ is being undertaken by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), under the Department of Science and Technology of the state, in coordination with the Sports Authority of Gujarat.

Noting that genetic factors contribute as much as 66% to athletic performance, GBRC Director Dr Snehal Bagatharia says: “In a key study published in 2023, 128 genetic markers (DNA polymorphisms) showed a positive association with athlete status. A total of 41 markers were related to endurance, 45 to power, and 42 to strength.”

Led by Dr Ildus Ahmetov of Liverpool John Moores University in the United Kingdom, the study ‘Genes and Athletic Performance: The 2023 Update’ was published in the journal Genes. It identified 251 genetic markers linked to sports-related traits, across 34 countries, including India.

Under the programme, for which Rs 26.05 crore has been allocated for five years, the GBRC will collect at least 2,000 genetic samples per year over five years, with the 10,000 samples covering 10 sports – five endurance and power sports each. These sports will be identified in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Gujarat, from all the districts of the state.

The sampling strategy would be decided in collaboration with the Sports Authority, Bagatharia said. “A meeting is scheduled this month.”

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The goal is to create a Gujarat Athlete Genome Database, integrating genotype, physiological and performance data which, apart from identifying genes influencing athletic performance, would also help zero in on genetic risk factors for injuries, and help design rehabilitation protocols. Officials said the project would also help understand sex- and age-related genomic differences influencing athletic adaptation.

Gujarat has seen a rise in sports stars from remote parts, like 21-year-old Rohit Majgul belonging to the Siddi community who recently qualified as a judoka for the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Majgul belongs to Jambur village in the Gir region that is often referred to as ‘Mini Africa’ as the Siddi community that is based here draws its origins from Africa.

In 2018, Sarita Gayakwad from Gujarat’s overwhelmingly tribal district Dang was a part of the gold medal-winning women’s team in the 4X400 m relay race at the Asian Games in Jakarta, a first for the state.

Dang has produced another star in Opina Bhilar, who was part of the Indian kho kho team that won the World Cup in Delhi last year.

DST Secretary P Bharathi told The Indian Express: “Sports genomics is an emerging field that explores the relationship between an individual’s genetic makeup and their athletic performance, physical potential, and response to training. Such scientific studies have already been conducted in advanced countries like Australia, the US and China. But we have very few references in India. This programme will help create one.”

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Bagarathia said: “Genome sequencing also helps develop personalised training programmes, identify talent at an early stage and optimise athlete performance, while minimising health risks.”

The GBRC Director cautioned, however, that while genetic factors are a large factor in athletic makeup, there are additional factors such as “environmental, deliberate practice, nutrition, ergogenic aids, birthplace, the availability of medical and social support”.

I R Vala, Director General and Secretary, Sports Authority of Gujarat, said they were waiting for the GBRC proposal to be submitted this month. “Based on it, the modalities along with other details of the project will be worked out.”

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