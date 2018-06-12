Thangadh victims’ kin seek witness protection

During the 2016 Dalit agitation following the Una atrocity case, Valjibhai and family members of the other Dalit youths killed had sat on a protest in Gandhinagar. (Representational) During the 2016 Dalit agitation following the Una atrocity case, Valjibhai and family members of the other Dalit youths killed had sat on a protest in Gandhinagar. (Representational)

Family members of the three Dalit youths, killed in 2012 Thangadh police firing, met Governor OP Kohli Monday and raised several demands including security of the witnesses, following attacks on three witnesses, and speedy completion of investigation undertaken by the state government appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Three youths – Mehul, Prakash and Pankaj – were killed in police firing in two inter-connected incidents in Thangadh in Surendranagar district on September 22-23 in 2012. Following the incident, the government had directed the then Principal Secretary of Social Justice & Empowerment Department Sanjay Prasad to hold an inquiry.

However, the government has still not made Prasad’s report public.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Valjibhai Patel, Mehul’s father, said, “We have informed the Governor about three attacks on the witnesses. We also told him that the SIT has been probing the case for around two years, but it has still not been completed.”

During the 2016 Dalit agitation following the Una atrocity case, Valjibhai and family members of the other Dalit youths killed had sat on a protest in Gandhinagar. At the time, the state government declared the formation of the SIT to probe the case. However, Vajilbhai said, the SIT is yet to complete its probe.

Vajilbhai said that the delegation has also urged the Governor to ensure the early release of Sanjay Prasad committee report.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App