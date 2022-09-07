scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Thaltej Oxygen Park built on Miyawaki  concept with 12,000 trees inaugurate

“Four cycles were given by Patel to those students who use the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) in the city,”  said Jignesh Patel. 

Chandigarh treesMinister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel inaugurated Thaltej Oxygen Park in Ahmedabad. (File Representational Photo)

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday inaugurated Thaltej Oxygen Park in Ahmedabad, which is constructed based on the Japanese concept of Miyawaki.

“The park is open to the public from today (Wednesday). This park is based on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. Sanvi Nirman, a construction company, has constructed this oxygen park based on the Japanese concept of Miyawaki. The whole cost was borne by them, as part of corporate social responsibility,” said Jignesh B Patel, Director of Parks and Garden, AMC. 

“This park has been constructed under the National Clean Air Program. It is constructed in 4,200 square meters of area, near Hebatpur railway crossing in Thaltej by AMC (Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation). Around 12,000 trees have been grown based on the Miyawaki concept,” said Patel in a press note. 

He added, “This is done in order to increase the green cover in Ahmedabad city. In 2012, the forest cover was 4.66%.  The aim was to increase the green cover upto 15%. With the vision of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the green cover has now reached 10%,” said the minister adding that such parks will bring down the pollution level in the city.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...

“Four cycles were given by Patel to those students who use the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) in the city,”  said Jignesh Patel. 

More from Ahmedabad

“The construction of Park started in 2020, and it got completed this month (September) for use. We had started by planting a tree and now we have a whole forest of 12,000 trees. This was done using the Miyawaki concept. In this method of planting, the soil is dug two meters deep,and is made extremely porous and fertile. And the trees are planted closer than usual,” he added.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:58:48 pm
Next Story

Pakistan break Afghanistan hearts, knock India out of Asia Cup

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement