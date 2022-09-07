Thaltej Oxygen Park built on Miyawaki  concept with 12,000 trees inaugurate

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday inaugurated Thaltej Oxygen Park in Ahmedabad, which is constructed based on the Japanese concept of Miyawaki.

“The park is open to the public from today (Wednesday). This park is based on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. Sanvi Nirman, a construction company, has constructed this oxygen park based on the Japanese concept of Miyawaki. The whole cost was borne by them, as part of corporate social responsibility,” said Jignesh B Patel, Director of Parks and Garden, AMC.

“This park has been constructed under the National Clean Air Program. It is constructed in 4,200 square meters of area, near Hebatpur railway crossing in Thaltej by AMC (Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation). Around 12,000 trees have been grown based on the Miyawaki concept,” said Patel in a press note.

He added, “This is done in order to increase the green cover in Ahmedabad city. In 2012, the forest cover was 4.66%. The aim was to increase the green cover upto 15%. With the vision of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the green cover has now reached 10%,” said the minister adding that such parks will bring down the pollution level in the city.

“Four cycles were given by Patel to those students who use the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) in the city,” said Jignesh Patel.

“The construction of Park started in 2020, and it got completed this month (September) for use. We had started by planting a tree and now we have a whole forest of 12,000 trees. This was done using the Miyawaki concept. In this method of planting, the soil is dug two meters deep,and is made extremely porous and fertile. And the trees are planted closer than usual,” he added.”