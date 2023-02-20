Thailand roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad, Surat; 40 companies to take part

Two cities in Gujarat — Ahmedabad and Surat– will host Thailand Week Road Show 2023, in which over 40 companies from Thailand, including those from the food and hospitality sector, will participate.

Supatra Sawaengsri, executive director of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, said the inaugural ceremony of the roadshow would be held on February 22.

The Ambassador of Thailand to India, Pattarat Hongtong, will be present as chief guest. The roadshow will be held for two days (February 22-23) at YMCA in Ahmedabad, followed by three days (February 25-27) at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The roadshow will showcase products and services from sectors like food and beverages, jewellery, household, pet care and good products, cosmetics and beauty products. “Two well-known Thai food chains will also offer franchises,” Sawaengsri said.

When asked about the tourist inflows to Thailand, she said, “One million tourists came to Thailand from India last year. This was the highest among other countries.” Of the total inflow of Indian tourists, 30 per cent were from Gujarat.

A cooking show has also been organised during the roadshow, where vegetarian recipes from Thailand will be demonstrated. Apart from this, “folk dance” from Thailand will also be presented.