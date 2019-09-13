Textile traders observe bandh to protest assault on businessman in Ahmedabad

Textile traders observed a complete shutdown in at least half a dozen markets of old city Ahmedabad including the famous New Cloth Market on Thursday to protest against the brutal attack on a leading textile businessman a few days ago.

According to members of Maskati Cloth Market Mahajan association, as many as 1,700 shops in New Cloth Market at Sarangpur area in old city observed complete shutdown. Market analysts who spoke to The Indian Express predicted a loss of Rs 2,500 crore from a single-day strike in the market.

The business community also demanded a safe environment and protection against harassment by anti-social elements.

The protest comes days after Naresh Sharma, a leading textile businessman who is also the vice-president of Ahmedabad Textile Processors’ Association, was allegedly assaulted by two men near Karnavati Sundarvan residential area in Sardarnagar of Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

According to police, Sharma had gone to Karnavati Sundarvan area around 10 pm on September 7 to collect a due of Rs 9.75 lakh from two local traders. However, Sharma was brutally attacked with rods and sticks by two persons, who were allegedly hired by the two local traders. Sharma was then taken to Sterling Hospital where he has been kept in intensive care unit (ICU) since Saturday.

“Our colleague Naresh Sharma has been battling for life in the hospital. On Saturday, two people lured him into a trap on the pretext of clearing his dues. We want strict action against such anti-social people,” said Gaurang Bhagat, president, Maskati Cloth Market Mahajan association.

“Based on the complaint filed by the victim, we lodged an FIR on September 8 against four persons. On Wednesday, we arrested Jeetu ‘Dubai’ and Aakash Ramchandani for allegedly assaulting Sharma. We have booked them under IPC sections 307, 384, 385 and 387 for attempt to murder, extortion, putting fear of injury for extortion and putting fear of death over extortion,” said C R Jadav, station incharge, Sardarnagar police station.

Traders alleged that a new trend has begun in the textile market where businessmen have started hiring goons to either recover dues or dodge payment of dues.

“Even last week, some anti-social elements entered a shop in Ghantaghar area and threatened the owner. This is the land of Modi and Shah and no anti-social elements should thrive in Gujarat,” said Bhagat.

“Apart from facing goons, many times we get post-dated cheques. Business community needs to be assured that we can work in a safe environment,” said Tarang Shah, another textile trader in Sarangpur.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Niraj Badgujar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-4 said, “We have lodged an FIR and arrested two persons in the case. Police have been deployed in the market for security.”