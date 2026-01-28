Textile traders’ body sends wish list to FM: ‘Textile varsity in Surat, funds for R&D’

THE TEXTILE association of multiple segments on Tuesday submitted its suggestions to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2026, set to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

Surat city is also known as the hub of the textile and diamond industry across the country and the trade industry has an annual turnover of around Rs. 1.5 lakh crore. Over 4.5 crore metres of fabric are woven in Surat daily and the industry employs people from different parts of the country – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc.- who come here to work and do business in the textile industry.