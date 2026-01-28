Textile traders’ body sends wish list to FM: ‘Textile varsity in Surat, funds for R&D’

Other demands include amendments to the MSME Portals and the Income Tax Act, as some sections in both portals “create confusion” among the traders.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

THE TEXTILE association of multiple segments on Tuesday submitted its suggestions to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2026, set to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

Surat city is also known as the hub of the textile and diamond industry across the country and the trade industry has an annual turnover of around Rs. 1.5 lakh crore. Over 4.5 crore metres of fabric are woven in Surat daily and the industry employs people from different parts of the country – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc.- who come here to work and do business in the textile industry.

In the letter to Sitharaman, the trade association sought funds for research and development purposes.  The traders have also demanded that Surat be given a special textile university in the coming Budget so that the youths of Surat can “make new and creative contributions to this industry, thereby helping meet international standards and compete in the international market.”

The trade industry has called for a simplification of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) system.

Kailash Hakeem, president, Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association, said, “With over 75,000 textile trading shops in Surat…. We have great hope for the coming Budget. Our main demand is that the Centre should do something for Research and Development (R&D) activities and setting up of Textile University in Surat.  Today, we have to compete with the global market, so the government should make a special budget for Surat for Research and Development and universities.”

 

