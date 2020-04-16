Testing capacity in Vadodara to be increased to 1,000 tests everyday

So far, 1,380 samples have been tested in Vadodara with a positive rate of 10 percent, which is the highest in the state So far, 1,380 samples have been tested in Vadodara with a positive rate of 10 percent, which is the highest in the state

Following a high-level meeting held with the regional deputy director of health, the Vadodara city administration prepared a plan to increase Vadodara’s COVID-19 testing capacity to 1,000 tests per day, from the current 150-200 tests everyday. Additionally, the sample collection is also targeted to be increased from 200 tests to 500 tests per day.

Officer on Special Duty, Vinod Rao said, “At present, 150-200 samples are being tested in a single day at SSG hospital. In the coming days, testing capacities will become operational at Dheeraj hospital as well as Parul medical college and hospital. Bhailal Amin, along with two private labs in a tripartite agreement have also sought approval for COVID-19 testing. Meanwhile, the procedure for approval to test at GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society) is also underway. After an approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research in the next seven to 10 days, Vadodara will have the capacity to test 1,000 samples in a day. We are also providing training to medical staff to enhance the quantity and quality of the samples.”

So far, 1,380 samples have been tested in Vadodara with a positive rate of 10 percent, which is the highest in the state, Rao added.

Following another major decision taken today, starting Friday, all patients referred to COVID dedicated hospitals will be tested and treated at the hospitals themselves.

“Those who visit any hospitals like SSG, or any of the private hospitals with dedicated COVID facilities, will be tested and treated there itself. They do not have to be referred to GMERS anymore. The staff at these hospitals will be well equipped with Personal Protective Equipment kits to treat the patients and follow protocol. Samples for testing will be collected there itself and sent to our designated testing labs, so that the patient doesn’t have to move from one place to another,” Rao said..

In the next seven days, a 200-bed facility will also be developed at SSG hospital, which will function as a COVID hospital with GMERS. At GMERS, with a dedicated hospital for COVID patients, two pulmonologists, 15 medical officers, 30 staff nurses and 30 paramedics have been hired with immediate effect.

Additionally, the administration has also begun training field workers including health, sanitation and fire officials and anganwadi workers, so as to ensure their safety and security in the times of COVID so that they do not become carriers.

“All front-line and field workers of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation will also undergo a hydroxychloroquine profile treatment, similar to health workers, to start from Friday for their self defence,” Rao said.

So far, 664 patients have been admitted at GMERS of which 470 have been discharged. Currently, 41 positive patients are admitted at GMERS and 76 at ITI Ajwa Corona care centre. Results of 73 samples of those admitted at GMERS are awaited. Two positive patients are under kidney dialysis and one patient is on a ventilator.

