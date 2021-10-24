‘Terrorists unhappy with govt’s success in Kashmir’: RSS National Executive member

Terrorist organisations are unhappy with the success of the government in Kashmir and hence, are using youths to create fear among the people, said RSS National Executive member Ram Madhav on Saturday.

“Development in Kashmir has gained momentum after the security measures have been beefed up because of which terrorists, including their leaders in Pakistan, are currently bewildered. They have now started using different tactics. The terrorist organisations are unhappy with the success of the Kashmir government and hence, are using youths to create fear among the people. I am sure that the security forces will tackle and finish it,” he said in Surat.

Madhav noted that the situation in Kashmir has been turning normal for the last three years.

“Attempts have been made to re-establish Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced 30 years ago and to provide them with jobs. In the past three years, over 3,000 pundits have returned and been given jobs in Kashmir. The process is still going on. Special importance has been given to the safety and security of the people in Kashmir,” he added.

The senior leader was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of his book ‘The Hindutva Paradigm — Integral Humanism and the Quest for a Non-Western World View’ in the Gujarat city.

“Religion is not in religious books or math-mandirs; it lies within the Hindu,” Madhav said at the event held in Auro University. Organised by an NGO named Disha, the event was attended by Auro University Vice-Chancellor Rajan Welukar, students and professors of SVNIT, doctors, professors, engineers and other fraternities.

On the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, he said was hopeful that Dhaka would take strict actions against the accused.

To a question on elections being fought not on the basis of development but Hindutva, Ram Madhav said, “During our grandparents’ times, elections were fought on caste. Even today, it is used in Uttar Pradesh elections. If we talk about election politics, polls should be contested not on the basis of Hinduism but on the eligibility, apart from caste, creed and religion.”

Later, at another interaction held at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ahmedabad, Madhav stressed that ‘Bhartiya sanskriti (Indian culture) was “never rigid” and as a result, India had no fixed ideologies such “as communism or capitalism” or “ideologues”; instead, it has had “philosophers… such as Lord Buddha, Adishankar, Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.”

He also credited Gandhi for introducing the world to the “single-most politically and socially important message of non-violence”. Madhav, however, added that the idea of non-violence was first preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita.

In response to queries from the audience, Madhav said the Hindutva way of life is one of “introspection” that, in turn, results in the evolution of ideas. “We accept what is wrong. We have said openly that casteism is wrong, that untouchability is a sin. We have changed it. This is our strength, not our weakness,” he said at the event organised by the Gujarat Thinkers’ Federation.