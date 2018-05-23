Tension in Tapi village after Muslim youth elopes with Hindu girl, police look for couple

After she went missing, her father filed a missing person’s report with the Valod police. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Representational photo) After she went missing, her father filed a missing person’s report with the Valod police. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Representational photo)

Tension gripped Valod taluka of Tapi district on Tuesday over the marriage of a Hindu girl to a Muslim youth. VHP and Bajrang Dal activists staged a dharna outside the police station in Valod, demanding that the girl be brought back to her home.

The 20-year-old girl, who is an arts graduate and a resident of Buhari village, had eloped with her 26-year-old Muslim lover on May 6 from her uncle’s home in Palsana taluka of Surat district. The two then got married in Malegaon town in Maharashtra, where the girl allegedly converted to Islam.

After she went missing, her father filed a missing person’s report with the Valod police. According to the police, the girl’s parents had learnt about her affair with a Muslim youth, who had also gone missing from his house.

A few days later, her parents received documents in Marathi and a letter from their daughter through post. In the letter, the girl said that she had an affair with the Muslim youth and after changing her religion, got married as per Islamic rituals. The envelope also contained notorised documents of her change of religion and marriage, which was registered on May 9.

On Tuesday, several volunteers of VHP and Bajrang Dal along with the girl’s family took out a rally at Buhari village and reached Valod police station where they staged a dharna .

Sub-Inspector A D Khant of Valod police station, however, told the protesting people that since the complaint was registered with Palsana police station, therefore they were not in a position to provide any information regarding the case.

“We are putting all our possible efforts to locate the girl. After locating them, we will take their statements and question her whether she was forced to convert. We have also questioned the parents of the youth and his relatives, but we are still clueless. The girl is graduate and boy works as a car driver in a private firm in Bardoli in Surat district,” Sub-Inspector J H Kandoria of Palsana police station.

