Tension grips Gujarat town over Dalit youth using Darbar’s ‘sinh’ suffix in name

Amid the prevailing tension between Dalit and Darbar communities in Dholka town of Ahmedabad district over a Dalit youth adding ‘sinh’ suffix to his first name, a group of Darbar community members allegedly attacked the house of the Dalit youth on Tuesday evening. Few days ago, the Dalit youth, 22-year-old science graduate Maulik Jadav, had posted on Facebook that he has added ‘Sinh’ suffix to his first name.

‘Sinh’ suffix is traditionally used by upper caste Darbar community members with their first name in Gujarat. According to the Dalit youth, one of his elderly family got injured in the attack and was admitted to a hospital. Police said that they have sent a team to the spot and the situation has been brought under control.

Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural) R V Asari, who rushed to Dholka, said, “Some dispute occurred between Dalit and Darbar youths over the issue of a Dalit boy adding ‘sinh’ suffix to his name. We are in the process of registering FIRs, and we have brought the situation under control.”

Jadav said: “Few days back, I had posted on Facebook that I have changed my name from ‘Maulik’ to ‘Mauliksinh’. I did so as I believe that we are independent and can keep whatever name we wish. But after I posted it on Facebook, some Darbar youths were threatening me on social media and over phone.”

“Today, when I was riding my bike, some five to six persons came in a car and stopped me. They then slapped me and tried to beat me up over the same issue. I somehow managed to escape and went straight to Dholka police station to lodge a complaint. I know two of the attackers by their names — Sahdevsinh Vaghela and Yashpansinh. However, while I was at police station, a mob of Darbars attacked my residence in which one of my elders sustained serious head injuries and is now admitted at a government hospital,” he added.

