Tendulkar-backed cricket academy set to open in Ahmedabad

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A CRICKET academy backed by former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set for launch in Ahmedabad on April 10.
SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Cricket Academy, located at Shankus Farm near Vaishnodevi Circle on SG Road, will offer structured training programmes for children aged five years and above, its officials said.
This will be the second such facility in the country under the “SRT10 ecosystem”.
Spanning 40,000 sq yards, the facility has cricket nets, a match-ready ground, a gymnasium and a running track, a release said Thursday.
The Ahmedabad centre builds on the SRT10 Global Academy model at Navi Mumbai and is part of a broader push to expand access to structured, professional sports training infrastructure beyond metro cities, it added.
Dr Atul Gaikwad, the global head coach of SRT10 Global Academy, was quoted in the note saying that the emphasis would be on early-stage skill development and exposure to match conditions. “The focus is on getting the basics right early, exposing children to real-match situations, and helping them understand the game.”
“Over time, this kind of structured, consistent training is what separates casual participation from real progress. Our aim is to give young players in Ahmedabad that edge from day one,” Gaikwad added.
The academy is being developed in partnership with Altevol Sports Academy and the Shankus Group. Coaches have been trained under the SRT10 methodology, and former first-class and India cricketers are expected to be part of the mentoring set-up.
Chirag Patel, the CEO of SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence, said in the statement that the initiative was aimed at strengthening grassroots sports in Ahmedabad and nearby regions. “We are bringing together infrastructure, structured coaching, and a long-term framework for athlete development. This is a movement that will be driven by young talents under the guidance of experienced mentors,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram