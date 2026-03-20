Tendulkar-backed cricket academy set to open in Ahmedabad

The academy is being developed in partnership with Altevol Sports Academy and the Shankus Group. Coaches have been trained under the SRT10 methodology, and former first-class and India cricketers are expected to be part of the mentoring set-up.

A CRICKET academy backed by former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set for launch in Ahmedabad on April 10.

SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Cricket Academy, located at Shankus Farm near Vaishnodevi Circle on SG Road, will offer structured training programmes for children aged five years and above, its officials said.

This will be the second such facility in the country under the “SRT10 ecosystem”.

Spanning 40,000 sq yards, the facility has cricket nets, a match-ready ground, a gymnasium and a running track, a release said Thursday.

The Ahmedabad centre builds on the SRT10 Global Academy model at Navi Mumbai and is part of a broader push to expand access to structured, professional sports training infrastructure beyond metro cities, it added.