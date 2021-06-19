Gujarat: Tempo carrying cattle runs over cow vigilante in Valsad

The tempo driver allegedly drove the vehicle over Kansara who was standing near the parked truck injuring him severely and abandoned the vehicle farther down the road and escaped.

A tempo loaded with cattle allegedly ran over a self-styled cow vigilante and former VHP president of Dharampur taluka in Valsad district killing him on the spot early Friday morning. Police have lodged an offence and detained five suspects and started a probe.

According to Valsad district police, Hardik Kansara (29) was on “watch” at Bam Creek bridge on the Dharampur-Valsad road following a lead that a tempo carrying cattle would pass by, early Friday.

Kansara, accompanied by two other self-styled gau rakshaks – Akash Jani and Vimal Bharwad – parked a truck in the centre of the road to waylay the said tempo. The tempo driver allegedly drove the vehicle over Kansara who was standing near the parked truck injuring him severely and abandoned the vehicle farther down the road and escaped.

Jani and Bharwad intimated the incident to the police patrol at a distance which reached the spot and a 108 ambulance was called. Kansara was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Kansara is nephew of the Valsad District BJP president.

At a distance the police found a Maharashtra registered tempo loaded with cattle which were seized.

Talking to The Indian Express, Valsad District Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala said, “The cattle were loaded from Barsol village in Dharampur taluka in Valsad district and it was on its way to Maharashtra. Hardik got information about this transportation (of cattle) and our police were also on the watch. Our teams also chased the tempo to some distance, but it disappeared into the night. We are trying to find the tempo owner and the cattle owner and where it was headed.”

“Our preliminary investigations show that the cattle were brought to Barsol village, in three different tempos and later it was loaded in the Eicher tempo and was on its way to someplace in Maharashtra. At present it is difficult to say anything but we are carrying out investigations.”

Jani lodged a complaint in this connection with Dungri police station on Friday morning and an FIR was lodged under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against unknown persons.

Police had on Friday afternoon, picked up five suspected people and are questioning them.

Valsad District BJP president Hemant Kansara said, “Hardik was my nephew and we are saddened by this incident. He was president of Dharampur taluka VHP president for two terms. We have made representations to the police superintendent and requested for strict actions to be taken against the accused.”