Temple opens gates to Muslims to break Ramzan fast

“People must learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite,” anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela once said.

Far away from the doldrums of social media where the “Sirocco” (Garam Hawa) of hate seems to engulf public discourse in India, a flower of co-existence, brotherhood and harmony blossomed in Dalvana, an arid village of Banaskantha, as a historic Hindu temple opened its gates for Muslim rozedaars to break their fast Friday evening.

As many as 100 Muslim residents of the village in Vadgam taluka were invited to offer Maghrib Namaz and break their fast during the Ramzan month around 7 pm on the premises of Varanda Vir Maharaj Mandir, a 1,200-year-old temple holding great social and religious significance for the people of Dalvana.

Fifty-five-year-old Pankaj Thakar, the priest at Varanda Vir Maharaj temple, spoke to The Indian Express claiming this was the first time that the temple premise was opened for Muslim brethren to break their fasts.

“The Varanda Vir Maharaj temple is a historic site in our village. Several tourists visit it throughout the year. We have always believed in co-existence and brotherhood. Many times, the dates of Hindu and Muslim festivals clash, and we ensure that the villagers help in each of them. This year, the temple trust and gram panchayat decided to invite the Muslim rozedars to our temple premises to break their fast. We arranged for five to six types of fruits, dates and sherbet for over 100 Muslim rozedars of our village. I personally welcomed the Maulana sahib of our local mosque today,” said Thakar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, 35-year-old Wasim Khan, a businessman from Dalvana, said, “Our village is known for brotherhood among communities. We have also worked shoulder to shoulder with our Hindu brothers in their festivals. This time, the gram panchayat approached both Hindu and Muslim community leaders and gave them a proposal that we should break our fast this Friday in the temple. It was an emotional moment for us.”

According to the 2011 Census, Dalvana has a population of 2,500, mainly comprising Rajput, Patel, Prajapati, Devipujak and Muslim communities. Muslims consist of around 50 families usually engaged in farming and business.

Dalvana Sarpanch Pinkyba Rajput said, “During Ramnavami and Holi festivals, our Muslim brothers helped us so we thought that this year, we should do the same for them. Our village is an example of social harmony for the entire country.”

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani said, “We are living in a highly polarised atmosphere and hate has become the new normal. But when we get to hear such good stories, it encourages us and gives us a lot of hope for a better future. I am happy that the people of my constituency have mutual respect for each other’s faith. It is the need of the hour.”