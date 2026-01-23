Temperatures rise across state, Met forecasts rainfall in north Gujarat region

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
EVEN AS the temperatures went up across Gujarat on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall.
“Light thunderstorm with lightning is very likely in the districts of North Gujarat region, including Banaskantha and Patan and Kutch,” the IMD forecast for Thursday and Friday morning said.
The minimum temperatures rose appreciably and were above normal in Gujarat.
The change in weather conditions is due to the Western Disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies, the weather department said.
The lowest minimum temperature of 10.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Naliya followed by Amreli 14.6 degree Celsius (2.6 degrees higher than normal), Rajkot 14.8 degree Celsius (1.9 degrees higher than normal temperature), Deesa 15.3 degree Celsius (4.9 degrees higher than normal), Bhuj 15.4 degree Celsius (3.5 degrees higher than normal), Gandhinagar 16 degree Celsius (3.2 degree high than normal), Ahmedabad 16.8 degree Celsius (4.3 degrees higher than normal) and Vadodara 19 degree Celsius (5.6 degrees higher than normal).
The IMD said no large change in minimum temperatures is expected till Saturday, after which it will thereby fall by 2-3 degree Celsius and thereafter see a gradual rise by 2-4 degree Celsius.
The maximum temperature too recorded a similar spike in temperature. Surat was at 32.4 degree Celsius, Vadodara 31.8 degree Celsius, Amreli 31.5 degree Celsius, Ahmedabad 30.8 degree Celsius, Gandhinagar 30.5 degree Celsius, Rajkot 30.8 degree Celsius and Amreli and Bhavnagar at 31.5 degree Celsius.
The maximum temperatures were 1-4 degrees higher than normal.
