Temperatures rise across state, Met forecasts rainfall in north Gujarat region

IMD forecasts thunderstorms and lightning in parts of north Gujarat and Kutch amid rising temperatures due to western disturbance. (File)

EVEN AS the temperatures went up across Gujarat on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall.

“Light thunderstorm with lightning is very likely in the districts of North Gujarat region, including Banaskantha and Patan and Kutch,” the IMD forecast for Thursday and Friday morning said.

The minimum temperatures rose appreciably and were above normal in Gujarat.

The change in weather conditions is due to the Western Disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies, the weather department said.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Naliya followed by Amreli 14.6 degree Celsius (2.6 degrees higher than normal), Rajkot 14.8 degree Celsius (1.9 degrees higher than normal temperature), Deesa 15.3 degree Celsius (4.9 degrees higher than normal), Bhuj 15.4 degree Celsius (3.5 degrees higher than normal), Gandhinagar 16 degree Celsius (3.2 degree high than normal), Ahmedabad 16.8 degree Celsius (4.3 degrees higher than normal) and Vadodara 19 degree Celsius (5.6 degrees higher than normal).