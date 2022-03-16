Temperature soars across state: Heat wave conditions likely to prevail till March 18, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert as similar conditions are likely to continue for another three days, till March 18.

“Dry weather over entire Gujarat with no rainfall will be witnessed with heat wave conditions for next three days. Heat wave warning has been issued for Saraushtra and Kutch while severe heat waves will be recorded in pockets of Kutch. Northern regions including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Patan, Gandhinagar, Kheda will also witness heat waves for three days,” said IMD’s Ahmedabad regional director Manorama Mohanty.

The heat wave alert issued by IMD Tuesday states, “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Kutch district. Heat wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Patan; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar and Junagadh.”

For Thursday and Friday too, these areas are expected to witness heat wave conditions.

With heat wave conditions prevailing in Gujarat, temperatures soared on Tuesday as Surendranagar recorded 41.7 degree Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the state.

On Tuesday, Ahmedabad recorded 41.5 degrees Celsius followed by Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Amreli at 41, Keshod at 40.9, Deesa and Kandla Airport at 40.8, Bhuj at 40.6 and Kandla Port at 40 degrees Celsius.

Ahmedabad is likely to record 42 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the IMD forecast for the city states.