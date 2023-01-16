Temperature drops below 10 degrees in 14 Gujarat cities

At least 14 cities and districts in the state including Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, reported temperatures below 10 degrees celsius Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold wave conditions in Gujarat till January 18.

Naliya in Kutch reported the lowest minimum temperature of two degree Celsius, falling by 8 degrees below normal temperature, which was 1.4 degrees C on Sunday – the lowest in last decade.

“The cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of Saurashtra including Rajkot and Porbandar along with Kutch district,” stated the IMD.

On Monday as the cold winds prevailed over the state, several centres recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius.

The state capital of Gandhinagar reported the second lowest minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius, Porbandar at 6.2 degrees Celsius (8 degrees below normal), Dahod at 6.7 degrees Celsius, Deesa at 7 degrees Celsius (3 degrees below normal), Panchmahal and Patan at 7.1, Jamnagar 7.3, Rajkot 7.3 (5 degrees below normal temperature), Ahmedabad and Bhuj were at 7.6 (5 and 2 degrees below normal, respectively), Valsad at 7.7 degree Celsius, Narmada 8 and Kandla 9.1 (5 degrees below normal temperature).

Minimum temperatures at other centres were Vadodara at 10.4, Bhavnagar at 10, Chhota Udepur at 10.1, Dwarka at 13, Sasan Gir 12.5, Surat 12.2 and Veraval at 12.5 degree Celsius.

The daytime temperatures too reported a fall ranging from 2 to 4 degrees below normal.

The lowest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Okha (23 degrees Celsius) and the highest was at Valsad (30.2 degrees Celsius).

Also, Okha reported the highest minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius in the state.

Elaborating on the current weather phenomeon and the forecast, IMD regional director Manorama Mohanty told this The Indian Express, “Temperatures will rise by 2-4 degrees from Wednesday and after three to four days it will be normal. Due to the Western Disturbance (WD) which when crosses and reaches towards East, the Northerly winds carry all cold wave from the North resulting in cold wave conditions in Gujarat. Similarly, when a WD approaches, temperature rises.”

Two western disturbances-first from the night of January 18 followed by the second from the night of January 20-are likely to affect the western Himalayan region in quick succession, the IMD said on Monday. Under the influence of these two systems, the IMD stated that there will be some relief from the cold wave conditions witnessed in the Northwest India.