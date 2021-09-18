Tejasvi Surya: PM Modi brought paradigm shift in mindsets towards women empowerment

Hailing the “paradigm shift in cultural mindset” brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country in the context of women empowerment, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya Saturday said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) owes its success to its women party workers, especially founding member Rajmate Vijayaraje Scindia, who “mortgaged her jewellery” for the party.

Surya, who was addressing a women’s conclave in Vadodara, said the Modi-led government has ensured equal rights to women of Jammu and Kashmir with the abrogation of “an anti-woman law” in Article 370.

Surya, who listed examples of “empowered women” leaving abusive marriages, also said the “johar committed by Hindu women” to protect themselves from the “atrocities of Islamic warlords” is the legacy of women in combat in India.

Accompanied by Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national vice-president Arpita Badajena, Surya arrived in Vadodara’s Sayaji Nagar Gruh to address the conclave as part of the 71st birthday celebrations of PM Modi.

Survya hailed Vadodara for setting an example in women empowerment by electing two women MLAs in its five seats — one of whom has been inducted as Minister for Women and Child Development Department — as well as a woman MP, woman deputy mayor looking after civic affairs, and a woman as the municipal commissioner.

He took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while narrating the contribution of Rajmate Vijayaraje Scindia as the founding member of the BJP. “The permanent Yuvraj and permanent youth leader of the country recently said, ‘You don’t see RSS chief with women in photographs, so they (RSS) are not in favour of women empowerment’. I thought Rahul Gandhi only did not know politics, but now I know that he also does not know how to Google search. If he had searched well on Google, he would have found Mohan Bhagwatji attending many women empowerment events… The DNA of BJP is made up with values of respect and empowerment of women since the inception of the party. One of the founding members of the BJP was Rajmate Vijayaraje Scindia,” Surya said.

Tejasvi Surya in Vadodara on Saturday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Tejasvi Surya in Vadodara on Saturday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Surya said national executive member Alok Dangas had narrated the history of Scindia’s contribution to the party. “When the party was new and there was a dearth of financial resources, it was Rajmate Vijaraje Scindia who mortgaged her jewellery and gave money for party activities. The BJP’s respect for women of this country comes not because it is the politically correct thing to say in the 21st century. If the BJP has grown today to become the biggest political party of the world, behind it is the sacrifice (tyaag) and devotion (tapasya) of millions of young and senior women party workers, starting from Rajmate Vijayaraje Scindia. Many women party workers have worked hard for years together and so it (respecting women) is an article of faith for this party,” he added.

Surya said one of the reasons for the abrogation of Article 370 was to empower the women of Jammu and Kashmir. “Two Gujaratis revoked the Article 370, which prohibited a woman from Jammu and Kashmir, who decides to marry a person from an outside state, from having her rights to her property or purchasing property in J&K. This was the law in place for 70 years in J&K. Imagine that you are in Gujarat and you go out to study or work in another city. You start liking a boy from Tamil Nadu and want to get married to him. When you get married, can you imagine yourself in a situation where if there was a law in Gujarat that if you marry anyone from outside, all your property in Gujarat will come to the government and your children will neither have a right to your property nor will you be able to purchase any property in Gujarat…,” he asked.

Calling Congress’ opposition to the abrogation “anti-women”, Surya added, “For 70 years, an anti-woman law was in place in J&K and everyone including liberals and Congress was silent about it. It was the PM’s iron will and political determination that the article was removed from the Constitution and equal rights — that women of Gujarat enjoy — were also given to the women of Jammu and Kashmir. It was made possible in 2017 in India. If it was not empowering women, what was it? When Congress says they want to go back and restore Article 370, remember what they want to do. They want a system where women are treated unfairly and lose rights to their property.”

Stating that PM Modi has emphasised works related to women empowerment right since his days as chief minister of Gujarat, Surya spoke of the Jan Dhan and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojanas schemes as being the “first steps” to cultural change for women to abandon abusive marriages. “In many parts of the country, women were not part of the financial system. But by making Jan Dhan accounts in their name, PM Modi has not only given them an identity but also helped them take the first step towards financial independence, which is an extremely important step towards empowerment. Women who are financially independent, are not dependent on an abusive husband. They will not compromise in a marriage, they will not want to stay with people who cannot give them respect. A relationship between two people will be a relationship of two equals when women are financially independent and secure…,” Surya said.

He added, “When we speak to women in rural areas, we can see how financially insecure they are and how it directly impacts the quality of their relationship. They will have to put up with an alcoholic husband; they will have to put up with in-laws who do not treat them with respect… Modiji has started a cultural revolution for this reason and its impact will be seen in the times to come. One bank account in the name of the woman will be a game-changer in the life of that woman. She will not put up with bad things, abuse and disrespect. But that (the bank account) is just the beginning of this…”

Referring to the PMAY, where homes are registered in the name of the women for “security” reasons, Surya said, “The most interesting thing about PMAY is that the property purchased is registered in the name of the woman of the house and not the man of the house. In our homes, we have been blessed to have parents, who have taught us how to treat our mothers and sisters, but that is not the case in all households. When there is a fight between a husband and a wife, the man says, get out of the house. The women in rural areas live in perpetual fear that the husband will throw her out of the house. But now, how can you throw the woman out because the house is in the name of the woman.”

Enlisting various schemes for women, Surya said, “Modiji has prioritised women empowerment at the lowest economic strata in all schemes. The PM has also taken measures to empower educated, entrepreneur women, who want to contribute to the economy of this country in a corporate set-up. When the Companies Act was amended, a new one woman director company was started and they are given special tax rebates and encouragement in the statute to allow women to lead in corporate setups. These are big changes in the country.”

Surya spoke of the “paradigm shift” with the recruitment of women officers in the Indian Army from the next academic session of the National Defence Academy and likened it to the Queens of erstwhile princely states in combat during the Mughal and British invasions, as well as the “johar” committed by Rajput women in Rajasthan.

“Women are multi-taskers — they can cook delicious meals at home and they can also go out and do their work well. And, if the country needs women to take up arms, they are capable of doing even that… This is not the first in the country, we know of Rani Laxmibai, I come from Karnataka and we have read in school textbooks the story of Kittur Queen Chinnamma,” he said.

“Our women have always played a very important role in combat in this country. In Rajasthan, when Islamic atrocities were taking place in Rajasthan, hundreds of Hindu women of that time fought against these Islamic invaders, and when they were overpowered and left with no choice, to protect their honour and tradition, they committed johar but did not surrender to the Islamic warlords. It is the tradition of women combat in India. Now, there is a massive cultural change taking place under PM Modi in India,” he added.

Surya also hailed a woman calling off her marriage to a man who did not have a toilet in his house, saying, “The PM started building toilets in the country so that women could get respect… A few years ago, the woman would have had no choice and would have married this man and accepted the reality that there would be no toilet in this house. But today, she can say, ‘To hell with you’. This is a revolution where young women can say no.”

Surya said that in Bengaluru, 10,000 women employees work at the Ola electric scooters factory, which is a “major change” along with the amendment to the labour code to ensure women can work in night shifts.