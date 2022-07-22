scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Teesta, Sreekumar bail plea: Court reserves orders for next week

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested last month by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch while former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested earlier this month for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent persons in the 2002 riots cases.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: July 22, 2022 12:13:31 am
Teesta Setalvad, Teesta Setalvad case, R B Sreekumar, R B Sreekumar case, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe prosecution has broadly canvassed arguments on Setalvad’s past conduct.

An Ahmedabad sessions court Thursday reserved orders for next week on the regular bail pleas of Mumbai-activist Teesta Setalvad and retired DGP RB Sreekumar, following conclusion of all arguments by the prosecution and defence on the pleas.

The prosecution, through public prosecutor Mitesh Amin, closed its argument, emphasising that at this stage when chargesheet has not been filed, going by the “conduct” of Setalvad and Sreekumar, “only endeavour is for protecting investigation,” so as to ascertain “what is their role, what is the actual benefit they (accused) got from various persons,” adding that these aspects cannot be found out “unless investigation is protected, witnesses are protected.”

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested last month by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch while former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested earlier this month for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent persons in the 2002 riots cases.

While opposing the bail pleas of Setalvad and Sreekumar, the prosecution so far has largely indicated at the “larger conspiracy” that was allegedly orchestrated by Setalvad and the two co-accused with the motive “to destabilise the government”, and the prosecution has ascribed that Setalvad did this in order to “become a Rajya Sabha member and other monetary gains”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The prosecution has broadly canvassed arguments on Setalvad’s past conduct.

Meanwhile, rebutting the prosecution’s argument on her conduct, advocate Somnath Vatsa, representing Setalvad, argued Thursday that Setalvad choosing to “exercise her legal right” cannot be used to draw “adverse comment”, and also argued that so far ingredients of IPC section 192 (fabricating false evidence) is not made out and without ingredients of key offences, the prosecution cannot stress on the offence of “a larger conspiracy”.

Vatsa also added that while there is no doubt that investigation has to be fair, at the same time “it cannot mean pre-trial incarceration.

Sreekumar’s advocate S M Vora as well as Vatsa, both argued Thursday on the past conduct and precedents  of one of the said witness cited by the prosecution, that the defence suspects is Raiskhan Pathan, now a Central Waqf Council member, who was associated with Setalvad and her NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace, as a field coordinator in Ahmedabad.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Highlighting his contentious conduct in the past, including a trial court conducting the Naroda Patiya riots case charging Pathan for fabricating evidence along with Setalvad, it was pointed out by Vora that Pathan is a disgruntled ex-employee of CJP and in his latest statements as witness has named only dead people like deceased Congress MP Ahmed Patel and father of Gujarat minister and BJP MLA late Haren Pandya, Vithalbhai Pandya.

More from Ahmedabad

It was also Vora’s case that Sreekumar retired in April 2007 and incidents cited by the investigators in the present case of Sreekumar allegedly pressuring witnesses to work with Setalvad, occurred in 2010.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement