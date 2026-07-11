Teen killed as school bus rams into his 2-wheeler in Ahmedabad

A moped driver died on the spot after an accident with a DPS school bus in Shastrinagar, Ahmedabad on Friday. Express photo Bhupendra Rana.

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was killed after a school bus collided with his two-wheeler in the Shastrinagar area of Ahmedabad city on Friday, police said. The bus driver, who is yet to be identified, fled on foot and was booked for causing death by negligence, police said.

Police identified the victim as Yuvraj Songara. An FIR was filed at B Division Traffic Police station on the basis of a complaint by his father, Jitendra Natwarlal Songara (45), a tailor.

Songara told police that he received a call from his brother-in-law, who informed him that Yuvraj had met with an accident and he soon reached Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where the boy had been taken for treatment.