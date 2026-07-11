Teen killed as school bus rams into his 2-wheeler in Ahmedabad

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A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was killed after a school bus collided with his two-wheeler in the Shastrinagar area of Ahmedabad city on Friday, police said. The bus driver, who is yet to be identified, fled on foot and was booked for causing death by negligence, police said.
Police identified the victim as Yuvraj Songara. An FIR was filed at B Division Traffic Police station on the basis of a complaint by his father, Jitendra Natwarlal Songara (45), a tailor.
Songara told police that he received a call from his brother-in-law, who informed him that Yuvraj had met with an accident and he soon reached Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where the boy had been taken for treatment.
His brother-in-law told Songara that Yuvraj was going from his maternal uncle’s mobile phone repair shop in Bodakdev to his residence in Kalapinagar, Meghaninagar, around 2 pm when a school bus in front of Yuvraj’s vehicle “turned left and hit the teen’s vehicle with the back left wheel.”
Yuvraj suffered serious injuries. The bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Passersby called an ambulance and Yuvraj was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead at 3:26 pm, stated the FIR.
On the basis of the complaint, the school bus driver was booked under BNS sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125b (endangering life or human safety) as well as under sections 177, 184 and 134b of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act at the Traffic B Division police station.
The bus was ferrying students of DPS Bopal School. The school management said in a statement, “We are deeply concerned to learn about the traffic incident involving a two-wheeler rider and a bus carrying our students. Our absolute priority is our students’ well-being and we want to reassure parents and the community that all children on board are completely safe and unharmed and have been sent home with an alternative vehicle.”
It added, “… the vehicle involved is owned and operated by an independent third-party transport service provider, rather than the school itself. We are actively gathering more information from the service provider and are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate the matter.”
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