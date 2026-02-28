Over 5.43 lakh teen girls in Gujarat eligible for HPV vaccine; rollout from Monday: Govt

A total of 5,43,483 teenage girls in Gujarat, who have completed 14 years of age but not yet 15 years or complete 15 years within 90 days of the launch of the programme, are eligible to receive the vaccination against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) under the national programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Saturday.

India will use Gardasil-4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine by MSD India, that protects against HPV types 16 and 18 (which cause cervical cancer), as well as types 6 and 11.

The state has drawn up a list of 5,43,483 teenage girl beneficiaries eligible to receive the 0.5 ml intramuscular injection, and will begin the drive in more than 2,200 health centres across 34 districts and eight major cities of Gujarat.

The programme was officially launched in the state on Saturday with 40 girls receiving the Gardasil vaccine at GMERS Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya and other officials.

The full-fledged rollout of the programme in Gujarat will begin on Monday (March 2). Mondays are also commemorated as Mamta Diwas in Gujarat where special emphasis is laid on universal immunisation.

In a statement on February 27, the Central government said, “Vaccination will be voluntary and informed consent from parents/guardians will be obtained prior to administration. The special campaign will run in mission mode over a three-month period, during which eligible girls can receive the vaccine daily at designated facilities. Thereafter, the vaccine will continue to be available on routine immunization days.”

Speaking to the Indian Express, Dr Nayan Jani, Additional Director of Immunisation for Gujarat, said, “We have identified 5.43 lakh girls in Gujarat who have crossed 14 years of age, as beneficiaries eligible to receive the HPV vaccine Gardasil-4 under the national programme. The vaccine will be available at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) level and above. Girls can go to any PHC and receive the single-shot vaccine with consent from their families.”

Gujarat has received 1.68 lakh doses of Gardasil-4 in the first tranche which were, on Thursday mad Friday, sent out to all the districts. The GoI will keep sending more doses as per usage, said health department officials.

According to data from the health department, the largest number of beneficiaries are 50,796 in Ahmedabad city, 42,396 in Surat City, 33,823 in undivided Banaskantha (along with Vav-Tharad), 27,329 in Dahod, and 21,139 in Kutch.

The Indian Express also spoke to Dr Bhavin Solanki, Medical officer of Health (MoH) at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He said, “Around 40 girls were vaccinated and given certificates on Saturday during the launch. Ahmedabad city has received 15,000 doses in the first tranche and from Monday onwards, it will be available in Community Health Centres (CHC) and will gradually be rolled out to the Urban PHCs as well.”

The AMC also put out a list of contraindications for vaccination on Saturday, which means those falling into certain categories should not take the jab. This includes those who are suffering from diseases, those who have suffered a vaccine allergy before or who have a yeast allergy, those who are pregnant, those above or below the age limits, or those who have previously taken the HPV vaccine.

In Ahmedabad, the HPV vaccine will be available at CHCs in Rakhial, Naroda, Gomtipur, Vastral, Danilimda, Vatva, Behrampura, Faizalnagar, Sabarmati, Chandkheda, Sarkhej and Thaltej, apart from the UPHC in Dudheshwar.

In a statement on February 27, the Government of India said, “In June 2022, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization of the World Health Organization concluded that a single-dose schedule provides protection comparable to two-dose schedules. The December 2022 WHO Position Paper further endorsed single-dose schedules as an effective and programmatically advantageous option for girls aged 9–20 years.”