Teen dies in Gujarat’s Mehsana after co-worker inserts air compressor pipe in his rectum

The police have booked a man for culpable homicide after a 16-year-old employed at a factory site in Kadi taluk in Gujarat’s Mehsana died after he allegedly inserted the pipe of an air compressor into the boy’s rectum “in fun”.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the premises of Alok Industries in Kadi taluk on Thursday. The victim, a native of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh who resides on the Chhatral-Kadi highway, allegedly fell unconscious after the air compressor pipe was inserted in his rectum, officers said, adding that he later died at a hospital.

The police said the minor died due to internal injuries caused due to the sudden burst of air in his cavity. “The accused, Kuldeep Vijaybhai, was booked and arrested for culpable homicide on Thursday,” said a police officer at Kadi town police station.

According to the police, the victim was employed for woodwork at Alok Industries for the past two months. “We were doing woodwork on the factory premises and around 12.30 pm I asked the workers to go for lunch break. Prior to going for break, the workers were using air compressor machines to suction scattered wood material from their clothes. At that moment, I saw the victim boy and accused Kuldeep teasing each other. I told them to stop doing that and join us for lunch,” said Trilochan Gautam, a contractor at Alok Industries, in his police complaint.

“A few minutes later, Kuldeep came running to us and said that the victim had fallen unconscious. Kuldeep then told us that while they were removing wood particles from their clothes using the compressor pipe, the victim had first tried to insert the pipe into Kuldeep’s rectum in fun. Kuldeep then said that he too inserted the pipe in the victim’s rectum after which he fell unconscious. We took the victim to Bhagyoday Hospital in Kadi town where doctors declared him brought dead,” Gautam added.