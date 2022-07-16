Teen dies after friend ‘inserts air compressor into rectum’, accused held

Police have booked a man following the death of a 16-year-old teen in Mehsana who died after the accused allegedly inserted a pipe of an air compressor into his rectum “for fun”.

According to police, the incident occured on the premises of Alok Industries in Kadi taluka Thursday when the victim boy, a resident of Labour Company in Chhatral-Kadi highway, allegedly fell unconscious after the air compressor pipe was inserted into his rectum. Following his death at a hospital, police arrested his colleague Kuldeep Vijaybhai for culpable homicide under IPC 304. Police said the minor died due to internal injuries caused due to sudden burst of air in his cavity.

The victim, a native of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was employed for woodwork at Alok Industries for the past two months. “We were doing woodwork at the factory premises and around 12:30 pm, I asked the workers to go for lunch break. Prior to going for lunch break, the workers were using an air compressor machine to suction scattered wood material from their clothes. I saw the victim boy and the accused teasing each other. I told them to stop doing it and join us for lunch. A few minutes later, Kuldeep came running to us and said the victim had fallen unconscious,” said Trilochan Gautam, contractor at Alok Industries, in his police complaint.

“Kuldeep then told us that while they were removing wood particles from their clothes using the compressor pipe, the victim had first tried to insert the pipe into Kuldeep’s rectum for fun. Kuldeep then said that he, too, inserted the pipe in the rectum of the victim after which he fell unconscious. We took the victim to Bhagyoday Hospital in Kadi town where he was declared brought dead,” Gautam added.